Michigan basketball’s season ends with Sweet 16 loss to Villanova

SAN ANTONIO — After a roller coaster regular season marked by inconsistent games and off-court distractions, Michigan made its mark during March Madness, reaching Thursday’s Sweet 16. In the end, the Wolverines were less than aristocrats. Michigan’s season ended in a 63–55 loss to Villanova at the AT&T Center.

Michigan fell six points in the middle of the second half and never got close to four against 2 seed Villanova. The Wolverines missed too many point-blank shots and went 7-of-14 from the free throw line.

He had his chances, especially since he held Villanova’s efficient, perimeter-oriented attack shooting 37 percent. But Michigan shot only 34 percent.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 15 points and 15 rebounds, but was just 6-in-16 off the field, missing a handful…