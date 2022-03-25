Michigan falls to Villanova in Sweet 16: Live updates recap

Villanova 63, Michigan 55, Finals:

Will do the same. The final 1:49 took forever, but as in the very first, Michigan couldn’t hit a shot around the basket or at the free-throw line. Jermaine Samuels led all scorers with 22 points, Justin Moore added 15, while Hunter Dickinson finished with 15 and 15 rebounds. Allie Brooks added 14. Wolverine’s wild season is over. Be sure to read Andrew Kahn’s MLive game story,

Thanks for following along tonight.

Villanova 59, Michigan 50, 1:49 2H:

A pair of Terrence Williams free throws cut the lead to 4, but Villanova responded with a Jermaine Samuels layup and Conor Gillespie 3. He can do just that.

Villanova 54, Michigan 48, 3:32 2H:

Another Eli Brooks 3-point basket draws Michigan to within two possessions, and then the Wolverines draw a…