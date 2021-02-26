Michigan vs Indiana college basketball game preview

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Michigan vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: Simon Skjod Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: Fox

Michigan (17-1) vs Indiana (12-11) Game Preview

Why will michigan win

If you want the definition of a sports team leaking oil, welcome the Indiana Hoziers.

They struggled in the middle of the Big Ten season with no continuity and too many moments when they teased fans that they were on the verge of recovering, and then came the final four games. They rolled to Minnesota, but lost three of four, including a disastrous performance against the Rutgers.

Michigan is playing like the best team in college basketball. It is hitting everything off the field, it is air-tight when it lets out mistakes and brings teams to games, and it is able to push through a long break to get back in a hurry.

Why will Indiana win?

As bad as it may sound as a positive, there are no expectations.

Indiana has crashed so hard in the last few matches, and Michigan is playing so well, no one would predict a lot outside of a team that is going to be blasted.

What is it doing right? It may not be consistent, but it’s not terrible with three, the team comes with a ton of asses, and it’s doing a great job of getting to the free throw line, but …

What is going to happen

Indiana also has inconsistencies and issues on the free throw line – it takes them, it just doesn’t make a lot of them. Against Michigan, IU has to build everything.

That is frustrating about these Hoosiers. There’s only to be melee and competitive there, as it was at an extra loss to Illinois and a win over Iowa, but everything should be perfect to beat the Michigan team. that’s not going to happen.

Michigan vs indiana prediction, line

Michigan 78, Indiana 65

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Confidence of ATS out of 5: Coming

