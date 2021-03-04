Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Michigan vs Michigan State Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Chrysler Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Michigan (18-2) vs. Michigan State (14-10) Game Preview

Why Michigan State will win

A completely lost season is now life. Can the Spartans continue to play games such as in the last five matches – at least four of the last five?

They rolled on the road in Maryland, but they managed to de-up in strong wins over Indiana and Ohio State, and the 81-72 victory over Illinois now looks special.

What are they doing right? They have been strong at guarding all three – being the only team to hit 30% or better from outside in the last six matches – and they are doing what they do on the boards.

Now, due to the latest run, they are second in the Big Ten in three point defense and are among the league’s rebel leaders.

Why will michigan win

Don’t you think Michigan would get inspired after being stoned at age 23 after being stoned in Illinois?

The Wolverines could do nothing against the Illini D, could not speak on the boards, and were all over. Hopefully there is an aberration. As bad as they were, they can still shoot – they just couldn’t seem to get any shots.

The defense is much better than what has been shown. If it can play like the best field goal D team in the Big Ten and is again one of the best in the country, then everything will be alright.

What is going to happen

Michigan State has been very good at home and has struggled extensively on the road, going 2-7 from East Lansing in its final nine.

Michigan’s rebound issues against Illinois won’t disappear, but they won’t be as bad. The defense will start early, Michigan State will struggle from the field, and a good mid-first half run will wake up Wolverine to get him back on track.

Michigan vs michigan state prediction, line

Michigan 77, Michigan State 59

Line: Michigan-12, RPM: 140

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must see rating: 3

