Michigan women’s basketball fell short of reaching its first Final Four.

Hailey van Leith scored 22 points in the Wichita Regional Finals of the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Monday, her fourth straight tournament game with at least 20, as Louisville won 62-50.

Naz Hillmon, a first-team All-American, is the most likely to end his college career with a double-double: 18 points and 11 rebounds. Number 3-seeded Wolverine had 20 turnovers and shot 37.2% from the ground.

In the second half, Leigh Brown – UM’s second leading scorer this season – suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter and did not return; She came out with just three points.

The Elite Eight marked Wolverine’s farthest mark in the tournament and his possible journey to the Final Four in Minneapolis…