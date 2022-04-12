Michou’s YouTube channel was hacked and deleted for a long time

Necessary Youtuber Michiu, who is followed by 7.3 million subscribers, temporarily lost access to his Youtube channel on Monday, April 11. Targeted by cyber pirates, it was no longer accessible. The incident was repaired on Monday evening.



“Michau, we have removed your Youtube channel”. Youtuber Michou, with his 7.3 million subscribers, couldn’t believe his eyes. He received a message from YouTube to inform that his channel, which made him famous with his Crouton team, has been taken off the web.

“Currently, I no longer have a Youtube channel. I no longer exist. I do not know what happened, Michou – Miguel Mattioli wrote his real name – Morning, this Monday 11 April. Young man, …