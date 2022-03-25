Mick McCarthy unveiled as Daffodil Day ambassador

Republic of Ireland legend Mick McCarthy has been unveiled as the Irish Cancer Society’s official ambassador for Daffodil Day 2022. The former manager and captain of Ireland is pictured on the north stand of Aviva Stadium with a backdrop of 44,000 seats, (out of a total capacity of 50,000) to highlight the number of people diagnosed with cancer each year in Ireland.

Mick will talk about his cancer experience with Ryan Tubridi on Friday’s Late Late Show. This Daffodil Day (Friday 25 March) is the first in three years where people can once again take to the streets to raise funds and give hope to cancer patients and their loved ones.

People are urged to personally support Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society’s first in three years…