LATEST

Mick McCarthy unveiled as Daffodil Day ambassador

Posted on
Mick McCarthy unveiled as Daffodil Day ambassador

Republic of Ireland legend Mick McCarthy has been unveiled as the Irish Cancer Society’s official ambassador for Daffodil Day 2022. The former manager and captain of Ireland is pictured on the north stand of Aviva Stadium with a backdrop of 44,000 seats, (out of a total capacity of 50,000) to highlight the number of people diagnosed with cancer each year in Ireland.

Mick will talk about his cancer experience with Ryan Tubridi on Friday’s Late Late Show. This Daffodil Day (Friday 25 March) is the first in three years where people can once again take to the streets to raise funds and give hope to cancer patients and their loved ones.

People are urged to personally support Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society’s first in three years…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top