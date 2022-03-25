Mick McCarthy’s career from ‘captain fantastic’ at Italia 90 to Saipan fallout

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will appear on tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show on RT One.

McCarthy will appear on Let Late to aid Daffodil Day, and will share stories about both of his parents who made such an impression on him.

And the former Republic of Ireland captain is one of the few clubs to have played, captained and managed for his country.

Where is Mick McCarthy from?

Michael Joseph McCarthy was born on February 7, 1959, in Barnsley, UK, making him 63 years old.

He is an Irish citizen by birth thanks to his Irish-born father, Charlie McCarthy.

club career

McCarthy’s first foray into professional football was with his hometown club Barnsley…