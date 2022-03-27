Mick Schumacher accident: Son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher suffers horrific crash, airlifted to hospital, Sports News

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a horrific accident while qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday (March 26).

Schumacher hit a concrete barrier at high speed and was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

The seven-time world champion’s son lost control of his Haas car after hitting the curb at turn nine and then went straight into the wall.

A sigh of relief, as the 23-year-old German driver insisted he is ‘fine’ but will not take part in Sunday’s Saudi Arabia GP.