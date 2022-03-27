Mick Schumacher avoids injury after horrific crash at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher has reportedly survived an injury following a high-speed accident while qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

key points: Haas driver Mick Schumacher taken to hospital as a precaution after crash

Red Bull's Segio Perez takes pole position, ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Red Bull’s Segio Perez takes pole position, ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. The drivers met until 2 a.m. to discuss whether to continue racing after the attack on a nearby oil depot.

Racing legend Michael Schumacher’s son was taken to hospital after a 270kph smash, but race officials wrote on Twitter that no one was injured in the on-track assessment and that the hospital visit was a precautionary measure.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed that the 23-year-old appeared to be unwell.

“I didn’t speak to him directly, he spoke to his mother,” he said.

“I…