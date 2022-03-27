Mick Schumacher avoids injury after horrific crash at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher has reportedly survived an injury following a high-speed accident while qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix.
key points:
- Haas driver Mick Schumacher taken to hospital as a precaution after crash
- Red Bull’s Segio Perez takes pole position, ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.
- The drivers met until 2 a.m. to discuss whether to continue racing after the attack on a nearby oil depot.
Racing legend Michael Schumacher’s son was taken to hospital after a 270kph smash, but race officials wrote on Twitter that no one was injured in the on-track assessment and that the hospital visit was a precautionary measure.
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed that the 23-year-old appeared to be unwell.
“I didn’t speak to him directly, he spoke to his mother,” he said.
“I…