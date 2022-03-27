Mick Schumacher crashes in qualifying, GP won’t race in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Mick Schumacher will not compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his hard-fought Formula One qualifying event.

Schumacher crashed on Saturday and was taken to hospital for further tests before returning to his hotel. Haas F1 pulled Schumacher out of the race on Sunday and the US team said it would field just one car.

Schumacher, who turned 23 earlier this week, posted on social media that he was “fine.”

“The car looked great,” wrote the German. “We will come back stronger.”

Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, and the Haas team said the young driver was able to call his mother after the accident. It took security personnel several minutes to retrieve Schumacher from his damaged car.