Gran Premio de Jeddah: Max Verstappen se quedó con la victoria en una batalla brutal con Charles Leclerc

Mick Schumacher: German driver’s post to give Formula 1 fans peace of mind

The accident was shocking. A side effect, the most complicated that can occur over a Formula 1 vehicle and the uncertainty of your health status. mick schumacher brought peace of mind to his fans after a hard accident last Saturday while participating in the classification at the K Street Circuit JeddahAt the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I am fine. Thanks for the kind messages. Loved the car @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger”, posted on Instagram, Michael’s son, who will not participate in the race, as he continues to study more.

Mick Schumacher accident

Mick Schumacher, who was then ninth in the second round…

Read Full News