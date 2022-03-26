Mick Schumacher in ‘big crash’ during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying

Qualifying action for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been halted after Mick Schumacher crashed heavily in his Haas.

The German hit the barriers hard through Turn 12 at high speed with the medical car deployed immediately.

Schumacher’s Haas team tweeted: “Big crash for Mick. He was really pushing but lost the car at Turn 12. The medical car is with him at the moment.”

We hear that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical center. — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) 26 March 2022

Television cameras cut away from the scene of the high-speed accident and no replays were shown immediately.

But Haas said 23-year-old Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is conscious and has been taken to hospital.