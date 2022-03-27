Mick Schumacher in hospital for examination after 274km/h accident

“Maybe he just tried a little bit,” Steiner said. “There’s no run-off here if you make an error. It’s the walls.”

Mick Schumacher seemed to be physically fine and had spoken to his mother Corinna after the accident. Credit:Getty Images

The crash was the second of the season, with Williams’ Canadian driver Nicolas Latifi bringing up red flags on the first leg.

Steiner initially doubted Schumacher’s ability to participate in the race.

“We have to see after the scan how he is doing, how the car is and then we decide what we will do tomorrow,” said the Italian. “At some stage it’s probably better not to start, but I don’t know yet, I don’t want to guess that we won’t start.