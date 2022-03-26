Mick Schumacher involved in horrific 170mph Saudi Arabian GP Q2 crash

Mick Schumacher suffered a horrific 170mph crash in Q2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, raising red flags for his second time in qualifying.

Q1 on the Jeddah Corniche circuit was halted when Nicholas LatifikWilliams hit the barrier, but the Canadian driver was completely unwell and was able to get out of his car without assistance.

However, Schumacher needed the help of a medical team to escape from the cockpit. HaasJoe had hit the wall at Turn 11 and slipped on Turn 12, and there were immediately serious questions about whether he would be able to race 24 hours later.