Mick Schumacher out of Saudi Arabia GP after qualifying crash

Mick Schumacher was ruled out of Sunday’s Saudi Formula One Grand Prix after he was taken to a hospital in Jeddah for a precautionary check-up after a massive drop in qualifying.

The 23-year-old German Haas team said he would not take part in the second race of the season despite being physically unwell.

Team chief Guenther Steiner told reporters: “There is a possibility that he will have to stay in the hospital overnight for observation. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to take his car off tomorrow.”

The next round is in Melbourne, Australia in two weeks’ time.

On Saturday, Schumacher was taken by ambulance to the Circuit Medical Center after being pulled from the crashed car, which split in two when picked up on a recovery truck, and then taken by helicopter to King…