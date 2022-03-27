Mick Schumacher Praises F1 Safety Technique After High-Speed ​​Crash At Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher has praised the safety technology in Formula One cars after a high-speed crash at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Schumacher hit the wall with a force of 33G and tried to break into the top 10 in qualifying. The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital for further tests before returning to his hotel.

Haas F1 pulled Schumacher out of the race on Sunday and the US team said it would field just one car.

Returning to the paddock on Sunday, Schumacher said: “All is well.” “Standing here without taking anything, not even a pain, just shows the safety of these cars.

“Obviously, you think about what I could have done better, what could I have done differently? But in the end it’s also something that you have to move on….