Mick Schumacher released from hospital after F1 crash

A preliminary evaluation found he had no injuries, but the 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital for a “precautionary checkup”, his team, Haas, said. said , team later announced He was released and returned to his hotel.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, lost control of his car and crashed into a head-on exit from Turn 12 during Q2 of qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. Moments after the accident, a red flag was raised to allow the medical team to look after the German driver.

The qualifying session was delayed by about an hour due to debris removal by marshals. Schumacher was shown on the broadcast sitting on a stretcher and talking as he waited to be loaded into the air ambulance.

