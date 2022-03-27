Mick Schumacher taken to hospital after horrific 170 mph crash

Mick Schumacher was taken to hospital after a horrific crash at 170 mph during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 23-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher lost control of his Haas as he rode through Turn 12 over the curb and crashed into a concrete wall on the opposite side of the circuit.

The force of the impact tore off the right-hand front wing and both wheels of his car before he stopped.

Television cameras were immediately disconnected and no replays were shown. An ambulance was soon on the scene as Schumacher’s mechanic was standing in the Haas garage with his hands on his head. But after several minutes without any updates, the news finally filtered out that Schumacher was conscious. Such was the Schumacher machine…

