Mick Schumacher taken to hospital for precautionary check-up after qualifying accident in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Mick Schumacher was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up after a massive accident while qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher’s son lost control of his Haas car at Turn 9 and slammed it against an inside barrier before turning back across the track and stopping beyond Turn 10.

Schumacher was conscious when the medical car arrived at the scene and although he appeared to be physically fine, he was taken to the circuit’s medical center for a check-up and taken to hospital by helicopter.

“Assessments carried out at the medical center showed no one was injured and was transferred to King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah for a precautionary check-up,” an FIA statement said.

Schumacher’s car broke down due to the impact of the accident.