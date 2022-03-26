Mick Schumacher taken to local hospital for ‘precautionary checks’

imago / panoramic

Mick Schumacher is being taken to “King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah” for a “precautionary investigation”, the FIA ​​said after a Haas driver’s high-speed accident during the second round of qualifying possibly held fans’ breaths.

Team Confirmed After qualifying that he would not participate in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The German spun out at Turn 12, and as he hit the wall, two of his wheels flew off and caused extensive damage. Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said Schumacher was driving about 170mph while going downhill during the impact.

An ambulance arrived at the scene as the 23-year-old was in the cockpit. Haas F1 confirmed the driver was “conscious” and was fired…