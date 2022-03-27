Mick Schumacher thanks messages of encouragement after crash in Saudi Arabia

Mick Schumacher is in good health, although he will undergo a check-up,

German mick schumacherThe driver of the Haas team will not drive this Sunday’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, following a serious accident on Saturday afternoon while attending qualifying at the Jeddah street circuit.

US firm confirmed that The young midfielder, 23, “will not interfere in the Grand Prix due to a qualifying incident”,

Schumacher, who was ninth in the second round at the time of the interruption, suffered a serious fault with his unit, which caused Haas to hit a guard rail on the sides of the track.

German, son of Michael (seven times…