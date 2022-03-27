Mick Schumacher thanks messages of encouragement after crash in Saudi Arabia

Mick Schumacher thanks messages of encouragement after crash in Saudi Arabia

Mick Schumacher is in good health, although he will undergo a check-up,

German mick schumacherThe driver of the Haas team will not drive this Sunday’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, following a serious accident on Saturday afternoon while attending qualifying at the Jeddah street circuit.

US firm confirmed that The young midfielder, 23, “will not interfere in the Grand Prix due to a qualifying incident”,

Schumacher, who was ninth in the second round at the time of the interruption, suffered a serious fault with his unit, which caused Haas to hit a guard rail on the sides of the track.

German, son of Michael (seven times…

Read Full News