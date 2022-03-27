Mick Schumacher Tweets That He’s Okay After Horror Crash

news that the whole formula 1 What the community and paddock have been waiting for has finally been released. mick schumacher After suffering a horrific accident during qualifying 2, he has taken to Twitter to inform the world that he is fine. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix,

Schumacher’s high-speed collision with a concrete barrier occurred between turns eleven and twelve. Haas F1 Team The impact of the driver along the concrete wall would have come at over 150mph, putting him through an unimaginable g-force Jeddah Corniche Circuit on effect.

It was announced after qualifying ended Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner The German will not take part in Sunday’s race, instead Schumacher will focus on resting and getting back to full fitness.