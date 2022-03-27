Mick Schumacher’s horrific accident in Saudi Arabia | Video of the violent crash that left the Formula 1 world worried

german pilot mick schumacher suffered this saturday violent accident during the second round of the qualifying session of Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Grand PrixJeddah Circuit. After initial concern about the magnitude of the accident, it was revealed that the great Michael was Schumacher’s son. in good standing,

Schumacher, 23, Lost control of his Haas car in a series of sharp corners During Q2 and at high speed hit one of the walls, causing significant damage to his car. Session interrupted by red flag,

An ambulance immediately rushed to the crash site and took Mick Schumacher to the circuit’s medical center.

“The first diagnosis…