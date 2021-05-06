Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot – Associated Press

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $116 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to extinguish debt, came to $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $349.4 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $1.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.26 billion.

Microchip Tech shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $146.51, a climb of 75% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHP