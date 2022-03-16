Microsoft is backtracking, there will be no ads in File Explorer

After the outcry generated by the advertisement present in the file explorer, Microsoft took the floor by assuring that the deployment of the banner was a mistake. However, nothing says that the idea was completely discarded. These offer to download Microsoft applications depending on the folder in which you are.

Update March 16, 2022:

Faced with the controversy generated by Florian’s tweet, Microsoft decided to backtrack. In a press release relayed by The Verge, Brandon LeBlanc, software manager at the Redmond firm, provides explanations: “This was an experimental banner that was not intended for external posting and has been disabled”. In other words, Microsoft only had to test this feature internally, and its deployment of build 22572 would be a mistake. However, the publisher does not specify what these tests are intended for. If we should therefore take advantage of a file explorer free of all advertising for some time yet, nothing says that these will not be essential in the future.

Article from March 15, 2022 :

Build 22572 of Windows 11 makes some interesting changes to File Explorer. The most notable is undoubtedly the addition of tabs, a feature requested by users for a good ten years. But if it could satisfy many, Microsoft could attract the wrath of the majority. Indeed, the other novelty detected by the Insiders is the appearance of advertisements within the utility.

It was a screenshot posted by a program member named Florian that started the tornado. Above, we discover an advertising banner directly integrated into the file exploreron which we can read: “Write confidently in documents, email and on the web with advanced writing suggestions in Microsoft Editor. »

On the same subject : Microsoft is already advertising Windows 11 in Windows 10

Microsoft is still trying to advertise in Windows

According to XDA Developers, this banner appears only when the Documents folder is open. Another user indicates that he has come across an advertisement extolling the merits of PowerPoint within the file explorer. In other words, Microsoft may be looking to contextualize your adplacing it in the most suitable places for the user.

At least, according to his view of things. Indeed, despite multiple attempts, the firm’s advertisements within Windows have not never been very well received. We remember in particular the very annoying pop-up that promoted Edge last year. On Twitter, the reactions are not mistaken. Each of them calls on Microsoft to abandon this idea immediately.

As always, remember that the features present in the Insiders builds are not all intended to be deployed to the general public. So there is still hope, chances are Microsoft will see reason and File Explorer will remain ad-free. The future will tell.

Source : XDA Developers