Microsoft’s Tweet On Munching Samosas During Office Video Calls Is All Of Us – Tech Miracle

Microsoft's Tweet On Munching Samosas During Office Video Calls Is All Of Us

Microsoft's Tweet On Munching Samosas During Office Video Calls Is All Of Us - Tech Kashif

Amidst all of the drastic modifications that it introduced with it, make money working from home coronavirus pandemic’s largest side-effect. It has been over a yr since most of us shifted our places of work to our houses and with that got here some new habits like consuming whereas attending digital conferences. And it appears even staff of Microsoft are responsible of indulging in some snacking and that too Indian snacks whereas attending conferences from residence. Taking to Twitter, Microsoft shared a lighthearted situation with its followers on Friday. The American tech firm tweeted how a consumer was notified by the Microsoft Groups utility that their microphone was on mute to which the consumer responded that it was as a result of they have been munching on some overstuffed vegetable samosas.

The tweet definitely resonated with a number of netizens because the tweet has been preferred by over 2k customers and retweeted over 250 occasions. One of many customers commented on the tweet with a critical suggestion of how they may assist hundreds of its customers. The remark learn that Microsoft ought to introduce the characteristic of eradicating background noise in Microsoft Groups like Webex.

One other consumer offered an ideal equation that summed all the make money working from home expertise for many of us. The elements of the equation included a stability of digital conferences, watching memes, and consuming samosa.

Whereas some customers unabashedly agreed that digital conferences are incomplete with out chai and samosa.

For some customers, the Microsoft meme reminded them of the hilarious ‘Shweta your mic is on’ meme, that was trending final month after a scholar named Shweta forgot to show off her mic whereas she was on name along with her buddy, spilling secrets and techniques of a male buddy.

One consumer brazenly accepted that they have been responsible of doing that and in reality, they simply had a samosa whereas attending an workplace assembly proper earlier than Microsoft despatched out the tweet.

The tweet additionally made many customers crave samosas. As one consumer commented, they need samosas now. Replying to this remark, Microsoft wrote, “You’re Welcome.”

