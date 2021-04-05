MIDD VS WAT Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Top Picks Lineups English Championship

Finally, another match of English Championship 2021 is going to be played between team Middlesbrough and Watford on Monday, 5th April. The match is scheduled to be played in the evening at 5:00 PM in Riverside Stadium. Both of the teams have given their best in previously played matches. Let’s take a look at the performance of team Middlesbrough. The team has played a total of 39 matches in the league where they have lost 15 matches, won 16 matches and, 8 matches declared as a tie. Recently, they have played a match on 2nd April against the team AFC Bournemouth where the opposing team scored 3 goals and team Middlesbrough failed to achieve the target and stuck at one goal.

It was a deadbeat for team Middlesbrough which lead it to the 9th position in the literature standing. The team is struggling to improve their game in the last few matches and looking forward to breaking their losing streak. On the other side, team WAT has played 39 matches in the league where they have lost 7 matches, won 23 matches and 9 matches declared a tie. The team WAT has previously played a match on 2nd March against the team Sheffield where the opposing team failed to score any goal and team WAT managed to score one goal. Thus team WAT won the match.

MISS Vs WAT Live Score:

Match: MISS Vs WAT English Championship League 2020-21

Date: 5th April 2021

Time: 05:05 PM

Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough Squad:

Stephen Walker, Ravel Morrison, Patrick Roberts, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Adam Clayton, George Saville, Lewis Wing, Marcus Taverner, Marcus Browne, Harold Moukoudi, Hayden Coulson, Ryan Shotton, George Friend, Dark Fry, Dejan Stojanovic, Rudy Gestede, Ashley Fletcher, Lukas Nmecha, Britt Assombalonga, Marvin Johnson, Marc Bola, Aynsley Pears, Anfernee Dijksteel, DJed Spence

Watford (WAT):

Domingo’s Quina, Issac Success, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ignacio Pussetto, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverly, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Roberto Pereyra, Ismailia Sare, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina, Christian Kabasele, Jose Holebas, Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann , Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Maraiappa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Barry, Danny Welbeck, João Pedro, Adalberto Penaranda, Andre Gray

MIDD vs WAT Dream 11 Prediction:

The team WAT is at the top position in the league standings. The team has played a match on 20th March against the team Birmingham City where the opponent team scored failed to score any goal and team WAT won the match by 3-0. The team Middlesbrough has played a match on 20th March against the team Milwali where the opponent team scored one goal and team MIDD stuck at zero and lost the match. The team MIDD will be seen playing under pressure in today’s match. Let’s see if they win this match or not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.