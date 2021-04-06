MIDD vs WAT Live Score English Championship Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

In the upcoming match of English Championship 2021, the team Middlesbrough is going to lock horns against the team Watford on Monday. The venue Riverside Stadium is going to host this combat on April 05, which is scheduled to kick-off at 05:00 PM IST. Among MIDD and WAT, the team WAT has the upper hand in terms of their team’s position in the point table as well their current form.

Middlesbrough vs Watford Preview

The team Watford (WAT) has been positioned at the second spot in the league table having 78 points scored in their pocket. In their last played 39 matches, the team has gained success in 23 matches while they have 9 draw matches as well. Their last match was a success in which they played against Sheffield Wednesday (SHFF) and won by 0-1 score. Earlier to this game, the team has won against Birmingham City by 3-0 scores. On the other hand, the team Middlesbrough (MIDD) is currently placed at the 9th spot in the league table having 56 points scored in their pocket. As of now, the team has taken part in total 39 matches, out of which they have gained success in 16 games and have 8 tie matches as well. Their past match was played against the team AFC Bournemouth, in which MIDD lost the game by 1-3 scores. Earlier this match, the team MIDD has lost against Millwall by 0-1 score.

MIDD vs WAT Team Squads

Middlesbrough Squads

Stephen Walker, Britt Assombalonga, Aynsley Pears, Ashley Fletcher, Hayden Coulson, Anfernee Dijksteel, Adam Clayton, Marc Bola, Marvin Johnson, Jonny Howson, George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Harold Moukoudi, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, George Saville, Paddy McNair, Patrick Roberts, Ravel Morrison, Lukas Nmecha, Lewis Wing, Rudy Gestede, Dejan Stojanovic, Djed Spence, Tomas Mejias, Dael Fry

Watford Squads

Ben Foster, Nathaniel Chalobah, Adam Masina, Andre Gray, Jamie Vardy, Jose Holebas, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Adalberto Penaranda, Heurelho Gomes, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Issac Success, Gerard Deulofeu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daryl Janmaat, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Troy Deeney, Daniel Bachmann, Roberto Pereyra, Danny Welbeck

Probable Playing 11

Team MIDD: Ashley Fletcher, Stephen Walker, Jonny Howson, Britt Assombalonga, Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair, Marcus Tavernier, Dejan Stojanovic, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Lewis Wing

Team WHAT: Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck, Daryl Janmaat

Key Players & Winner Prediction

As of now, the team MIDD and WAT have performed very opposite from each other. In their previous five games, the team Middlesbrough has won two matches and lost three matches as well (L L W W L), while Watford has won all the five games (W W W W W). Their recent form is quite enough to say that Watford is in exceptional form and have more winning possibilities as well. There are some key players from each side who must the top picks from today’s match and such performers from the team Middlesbrough (MIDD) are Duncan Watmore, George Saville and Britt Assombalonga. These three players have totally scored 7, 5 and 5 goals respectively. Meanwhile, the team Watford (WAT) list of scoring players consist of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Troy Deeney who have scored 9, 9 and 7 goals respectively.