Middlesbrough 0-1 Fulham RECAP: Unbeaten home run in league ends against league leaders

Middlesbrough takes on Fulham to extend his winning run in the league at Riverside. The borough has won its last eight in the league at home, equaling a record set at Riverside in 1997–98.

But they have a tough task on their hands with the Fulham runaway leaders at the top of the championship. Chris Wilder, and the championship’s most regular spectator, expects Cotters to move on and comfortably top the table and return to the Premier League.

But Borough is still in a fight to join them and Marco Silva is expecting his side’s toughest game between now and the end of the season when they travel to Teesside. Can Boro prove him right and raise their play-off hopes in the process? Join Craig Johns for live updates on Riverside.

