Midhani Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for Assistant Metallurgy Posts Notification Vacancies

MIDHANI Recruitments 2021-22 for the post of Assistant in Government jobs for Fresher and Experienced has been announced on 5th April on the official website. The interested candidates can apply for this recruitment by vising the official website i.e indgovtjobs.in. There are a total of 21 vacancies available for the selection of Assistant Metallurgy. The Junior Manager (Civil) post has one vacancy, Junior Manager (Legal) has 1 vacancy available. Assistant Manager post (Hot Rolling Mills) has 3 vacancies. Assistant Manager (string Manufacturing Plant) has 1 vacancy. Assistant Manager (Bar and Wire Drawing) has 1 vacancy.

Assistant Manager ( Mechanical Maintenance) has 3 vacancies. Assistant Manager (Electrical Maintenance) has 3 vacancies. The Non-executive jobs will be Rolling Mill operator which has 2 vacancies, Walking/Roller Hearth Furnace Operator has 2 vacancies. Hot /Cold Leveler Operator post has 1 vacancy, and the EOT Crane Operator post has 2 vacancies. The candidates of age 28 years to 35 years can apply for this recruitment. The candidates who have completed their graduation from any recognized college or university are eligible for this recruitment. Steps to fill in the MIDHANI Recruitment 2021-22 are as follows:

Visit the official website i.e indgovtjobs.in.

Click on the option “MIDHANI Recruitment 2021-22”

The recruitment page will open, then generate an ID and Password to login the application form

Fill in the required details such as personal details, academic details, a passport size colored photograph, and a scanned copy of the signature

Pay the fee and submit the application form

Download the application form and take a print out for the further reference

The candidate must hold a degree or diploma in Metallurgical Engineering course. They must have passed the graduation with a minimum of 60% marks. The candidates must have 1 year of industrial experience. The selection will be based on the Written Test / Trade Test. The walk-in section date is 17th April 2021. The venue for the Selection process will be Brahm Prakash DAVSchool MIDHANI Township, Hyderabad- 500058. The candidate should bring the original documents and testimonials while appearing for the walk-in-interview. They must bring Government ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, and Passport for the interview.

Candidates are instructed to wear a face mask at the examination center. Eligible candidates should mandatorily bring all the original certificates and testimonials with one set of photocopies in support of date of birth, educational qualification, experience including ESI & EPF statements, category, etc with 02 recent passport size photographs. The selection will be held in two rounds. First-round will be a Written Test or a Proficiency test and the second round will be a Personal interview. To know more about this article stay connected to us.