Midwest Radio – Kinder Surprise Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Outbreak

There is a food recall by Ferrero of some Kinder Surprise chocolate products.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the products are being pulled due to food poisoning caused by an outbreak of salmonella.

To date, ten cases have been reported in Ireland with a strain similar to the salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak.

Many of these Irish cases involve young children, all of whom have made a full recovery.

The batches being recalled are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3.

All the best dates this year are between 11 July 2022 and 7 October.