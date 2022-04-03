Mig Pons, a DJ from Santiago who will participate in MotoGP with an electronic music show

“The idea is to show that Santiago has style talent and good references.”

Young DJ a santiagueño . Is Joe lives in the city of Córdoba and has returned to his province to show that Santiago del Estero has talent and we are going to find good references to the genre.

The international motorcycling event in MiG Termas de Rio Hondo will offer a 40-minute show of electronic music to the public.

It should be noted that MotoGP is one of the most important international meetings for the province, where motorcyclists from all over the world compete. MotoGP Grand Prix of the Republic of Argentina.