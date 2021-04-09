Migrant Workers Throng Stations, Corona Wreaks Havoc… Will Trains Be Closed? Railways Responds – Tech Kashif

Migrant workers throng stations, corona wreaks havoc… Will trains be closed? : The rush at railway stations has started increasing amid the growing crisis of coronavirus and restrictions in the states. Amidst the lockdown, the question is whether the train service will be stopped. All such questions have been answered by the Railways.

Restrictions have once again begun to take place amid the growing outbreak of the corona virus. Many states have imposed night curfews, weekend lockdowns. Amid the lockdown, migration has once again intensified and migrant workers are returning to their homes. A big statement was made by the railways on Friday amid the increasing rush at railway stations.

Amid the corona crisis, the Railways say there is no plan to stop the train service or reduce the number of trains.

Railway Board Chairman Sunit Sharma said on Friday, ‘There is no dearth of trains for those who want to travel. Trains are being run as per the requirement. There is no need to panic in such a situation. If the demand increases, we’ll increase trains immediately.’

On the current situation, the Railway Board Chairman says that this is a normal rush, as people travel in the summer. In view of this rush, we have already announced additional trains. In such a situation, the Railway Board Chairman has appealed that there is no dearth of trains, people should not come to panic.

What is the situation with regard to Maharashtra?

Tell us that ticket sales of platforms have been stopped at some stations in Mumbai amid the corona crisis and the increasing rush at railway stations. Since the past day, a large number of migrations have been taking place from Pune, Mumbai and other cities and the rush of migrant labourers was increasing at stations.

On Maharashtra, the Railway Board Chairman has said that we have not been appealed by the state government to stop train service. In such a situation, the service of railways in Maharashtra will continue. No one needs to show a covid negative certificate to travel by train.

On Mumbai, DRM MUMBAI CR had also tweeted, “Only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to travel in all special trains. People are requested not to rush to stations in view of the terrible challenge of the epidemic of Covid 19, the train arrived at the station 90 minutes before departure’.

Railways term rumours as false

Amidst the sound of lockdown, there have been a lot of rumours. The Railways on Friday tweeted a series of tweets calling the rumours false. The railways said that many old videos are going viral, claiming congestion at stations. The Railways say that nothing like this has happened and the train service is running at a normal speed, so people should travel comfortably.

Migrant labourers worried over lockdown

Tell us that there is night curfew in Delhi, weekend lockdown is also taking place with night curfew across Maharashtra. In such a situation migrant workers from everywhere are going back to their homes. Workers say that if the condition worsens and lockdown swells, they don’t want to get stuck here again and want to get home from their time back.

Corona figures on Friday

Cases in 24 hours: 1,31,968

Total deaths in 24 hours: 780

Active Cases in the Country: 9,79,608

Deaths so far: 1,67,642

Total Number of Cases: 1,30,60,542