Miguel Heran of ‘La Casa de Papel’ caught fire in his house

spanish actors Miguel Heran Remembered for his performances in ‘La Casa de Papel’, ‘Elite’, ‘Hasta El Cielo’, among other productions, he experienced a disturbing moment while falling asleep and recorded it on social networks.

The artist shared some videos through his Instagram account in which his house is seen burning in flames. Clearly impressed, the actor can be heard saying the following phrase: “I can’t believe it, my house…”.

Later, miguel showed his house completely destroyed by flames; In the end, their objects turned to ashes and ruins. Here is the video of the events.

