Miguel ngel Estrella: Musician of Peace

“I want to fight music against those who want to subjugate us”, said the founder of “Musica Esperanza”, an initiative to spread his music to all social sectors. Above all, the weakest. Miguel ngel Estrella was born on 4 July 1940 in San Miguel de Tucumán. He directed the Casa Argentina in Paris, a residence dependent on the Ministry of Education located in the University City of Paris. From there, it received and provided accommodation to Argentine students who had come to study in the French capital.



Photo: Radio Tukuman.

Estrella began playing the piano at the age of twelve in her hometown. From the age of 18, he studied at the National Conservatory in the city of Buenos Aires and later, he studied in Paris (France), …