After being a striker for FC Lembecke for some time, Miguel Van Dam began his career as a goalkeeper at KSK Maldegem. Later, his career continued at Cercle Brugge. Kiran van Landshut, current president of KSK Maldegem, has only good memories of Miguel: “Despite his problems, his first question was always: ‘And how are you?’ He thought of himself as someone else.”