Miguel Van Damme dies 28 / Belgium / Cercle Bruges / SOFOOT.com . happened on

Miguel Van Damme, who has been battling leukemia since 2016, succumbed to his illness at the age of only 28. The news was announced by his wife, Kayana, in a long message, indicating that the concierge had left him on Monday evening. During his six long years of combat, the Belgian goalkeeper alternated between phases of ups and downs, phases of remission and relaxation.
In the spring of 2019, thinking he was out of the woods, he was able to play again with his lifelong club, Cercle Bruges, first in the fall of 2020 and again last October. in your press releaseMandal pays tribute “An example of positivity, perseverance and fighting spirit. An inspiration to the fighters. ,
It is with great sadness that it is reported that our friend and teammate Miguel Van Damme has fought his long and unequal battle against leukemia.— cercle brug (@cercleofficial) 29 March 2022
