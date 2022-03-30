Miguel Van Damme, forever in our hearts

The goalkeeper for Cercle Brugge died overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The Belgian and international football who paid many tributes to him will never forget him.

The sad news came this morning: miguel van damme He died of leukemia, he was battling for 5 years. The concierge of Cercle de Bruges was only 28 years old.

Tributes poured in from Pro League clubs and players, but also from elsewhere and from Real Madrid and Legend iker casillas,

This disappearance marked the souls. In short, a men’s and physical sport that glorifies athletic performance and abilities, football comes in contrast to illness, making it even more tragic.

Van Damme was praised, his perseverance in the face of this extremely difficult test was welcomed by all. “Miguel, your perseverance and your strength to give yourself every time, blow after blow, was admirable. You are a role model …