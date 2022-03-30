Miguel Van Damme’s funeral will take place on Saturday in Jabbeke. football

Cercle Brugge goalkeeper Miguel Van Damme died on Monday night, after years of fighting leukemia. This Saturday his farewell will be in Jabbeke.

The ceremony will take place at 10.30 am in Sint-Blasiuskerk, Jabbecke. Several Cercle supporters are also expected to come and offer their final greetings. They are asked to park as far as possible in the parking lot of the VTC in Jabbeke.