Duke men’s basketball had already shown he could overcome an elite defense in their Sweet 16 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But as head coach Mike Krzyzewski noted, the Blue Devils needed their own defensive stopper to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight and advance to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Blue Devils center Mark Williams may be the team’s most highly-rated NBA draft prospect. But he has been an important two-way side during Duke’s run in the Final Four.

After the 78–69 win over Arkansas, Coach Kay praised Williams and pointed to her being the X-factor. Indeed, the versatile big man will need to continue his good form if the Blue Devils hope to send Krzyzewski into the sunset with his sixth…