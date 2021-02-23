Look around the country and you will not find many High School As talented as wide receiver Edin Karr’s Destin Pausen. He has good size, toughness and the speed to deliver defensive nightmares. There are countless reasons, many of which are top College football Program want to add it to your 2021 recruitment class.
Pazon, Ko New Orleans, Louisiana Deshi is a four-star recruit with a lot of talent and even more upside. She is electric and her recruitment is even more warming.
On March 29, 2020, Pazon made his final five and, needless to say, it was a star-studded list.
Destin Pazon Recruitment
Ranked at No. 113 by the 247 Sports Composite as an elite national prospect, it is no surprise that wide receiver Destin Pazone has made some impressive offers.
Although schools such as Arkansas, Bayor, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Tennessee were called, the Pazones rejected them all.
Right now, all 6-foot wide receivers are focusing on the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Suners.
After his announcement, many 247 passport Recruitment of analysts FSU as the defeating team
WR Destin Pazon Highlights
If you throw the ball up, there’s a good chance Destyn Pazon is going to get it. That’s what makes her special, and it’s a big reason why Edna Curr won the Louisiana 4A state title last season.
Of course, there is a lot to be better at Pazon. He has the physical skills to be a potential difference-maker at the collegium level. The prospect of a four-star recruit could eventually become an NFL draft pick as well.
Recruitment services have taken note of her game. He is definitely one of the best prospects in the state and will be fun to watch next season and during his college career.
WR Destin Hill Signs with FRU
Update ()22 February, 2021): Destin Pazone, who now travels to Destin Hill, committed to and signed with the Florida State Seminoles on National Signing Day in early February. He is ACC bound.
“For the next three or four years, I’m going to Florida State University,” said Hill, in a ceremony at Edna Curr High School. 247 passport.
Hill clearly thinks himself high to say that he can only play for three years in Thalassi. This is for good reason, as the four-star wide signout and No. 5 recruit in Louisiana chose head coach Mike Norwell’s ‘Nails’ over the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Suners.