Mike Pence Blames Joe Biden for North Korea Missile Launch

Former Vice President Mike Pence said North Korea’s missile tests stalled during the Trump-Pence administration and blamed President Joe Biden’s “message of dedication” to Iran for the North Korean launch on Thursday.

Appearing Friday on Fox News, Pence said the previous administration stood with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and brought “maximum pressure” on the country. When Kim felt there would be no concessions from the administration, “he came to the table for those historic summits,” according to Pence, which led to no launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear tests in four years. Not done.

On Thursday, North Korea tested its first ICBM since 2017. The missile was supposed to be the Hwaseong-17, which could travel far enough to strike anywhere…