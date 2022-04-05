Mike Schouhead and his ‘fiancé’ Paulina pose with the beautiful ‘wedding band’

Sunset star Mike Schouhead and his fiancee Paulina K Shah have been seen making fans think of the wedding band. This came after it was revealed in August 2021 that the Bravo pair were officially engaged.

Paulina Ben-Cohen’s relationship with Mike has been in the limelight ever since their romance went public on the reality show. He gave the big diamond news during Part 1 of the season nine reunion.

She also revealed that she couldn’t live without Mike, causing viewers to question whether she had her job if nothing went according to plan. Seven months later, he has indicated that the marriage has already taken place.

Viewers of the longtime cast member are delving into Mike’s life after he was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles on March 27. As…