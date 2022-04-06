Mike Shoehead arrested for alleged domestic violence

The Shah of Sunset star Mike Schouhead finds himself in the news again after being arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles.

king of sunsetK Mike Schouhead was arrested on March 27 for alleged domestic violence. Mike is a Bravo star who has been in the news for various controversies. He was previously in news during his divorce from nurse and influencer Jessica Parido due to the cheating scandal. He was also in the news for sending ceremonial texts to another woman when he was dating his current fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen.

There was no sign of any bad news about Mike in recent days, except that he posted several cryptic graphic to his Instagram Story. Now deleted post read, “Your life is yours…