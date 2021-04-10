Mike Trout hit a home run into an elementary school

Mike Trout smashed a baseball into orbit during the Los Angeles Angels’ win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, and it is a good thing school wasn’t in session when it happened.

The Blue Jays have been playing their “home” games at minor league facility TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., this season due to the pandemic. Curtis Fundamental Elementary School is located right behind the park in the direction of the home run Trout launched in the top of the fifth inning on Thursday night.

Just Mike Trout doing Mike Trout things. pic.twitter.com/qBbYsVasHg — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2021

The home run traveled an estimated 444 feet. Someone did the math on the distance the ball went using a satellite view of the ballpark, and it is safe to conclude that it hit the elementary school.

Did the math … yes he did https://t.co/JOat7hBAV7 pic.twitter.com/6FkdJRlsgA — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) April 9, 2021

If you remember, Trout had a funny exchange with David Price recently (see it here) about MLB supposedly taking some of the juice out of baseballs. Anyone who was inside Curtis Fundamental Elementary School at the time of Trout’s moonshot might question whether that actually happened.

The home run was Trout’s third in seven games.