Mike Tyson names Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in his three-fight hitlist for 2021

Tyson came back and fought an exhibition with Jones Jr – which ended in an unofficial draw

Mike Tyson has named a sensational three-fight hitlist which he is hoping to go through in 2021.

The former undisputed heavyweight world champion made an astonishing ring return last November at the age of 54 for an eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

Joe Scarnici / Triller

He has since been in talks with old rival Evander Holyfield with conflicting messages emerging over whether they will meet or not.

However, it appears Holyfield is just one of the names on Tyson’s hitlist.

He revealed on his Hotboxin’ Podcast: “I want Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year.

“I want both of them, I want to get them both this year.

“I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury.

“If I do that – even if I can get those two guys [Lewis and Holyfield], I’ll say, ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.’

“And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions.”

Evander Holyfield – Instagram

Tyson and Holyfield were involved in two incredible battles in 1996 and 1997.

First time around Holyfield shocked the world by stopping Tyson, while the second bout became known as the ‘Bite Fight’ when ‘Iron Mike’ was infamously disqualified for taking a chunk out of his rival’s ear.

Five years after that rematch, Tyson finally met Lewis in the ring.

It was the Brit who emerged victorious by knockout in round eight.

Getty

Mike Tyson – Instagram

And now, Fury reigns as a current heavyweight champion having defeated Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was named after Tyson and even appeared on his podcast as the two have built a friendship.

There was an approach last year about them meeting in a cross-era exhibition, but it is yet to come to fruition.

Fury told BT Sport last May: “I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson. I was like, ‘What?’

“Yeah, I had a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’

“But I don’t think anything’s materialised out of it to be honest.”

