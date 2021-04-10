Mike Tyson pays tribute to DMX by remembering ring walk ahead of Botha fight

Mike Tyson has paid tribute to DMX by remembering his iconic ring walk ahead of his comeback fight against Francois Botha in 1999.

The rapper death’s was confirmed on Friday after the 50-year-old suffered a heart attack last week, with his family saying he was ‘a warrior who fought ’til the very end’.

Getty DMX collaborated with huge artists such as Jay-Z and LL Cool J

AFP People took to the streets of New York to pay tribute to DMX on Friday

Eighteen months after disgracefully biting Evander Holyfield’s ear in a boxing match, Tyson marked his return to the ring by fighting Botha.

The Baddest Man on the Planet had served a 15-month ban for his shameful actions in the Holyfield rematch.

Tyson used DMX’s ‘Intro – It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ song to intimidate Botha and silence a packed-out MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast paid tribute to DMX by sharing an old clip of Iron Mike walking to the ring with the rapper’s music blaring out.

And the music could have played some part in Tyson’s victory as he made a winning return to the ring by knocking out Botha in the fifth round.

However, Tyson was not fully convinced by his performance.

Speaking to reporters after his win, he said: “I’m a little embarrassed. I wanted to shine tonight. It takes time. It takes time.

DAZN Tyson’s epic comeback ring walk is one of the most intimidating of all time

AFP Tyson needed just five rounds to beat Botha

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. I’ve got to improve a lot more. I’ve got a long way to go.

“I wasn’t worried. I knew I was going to knock him out. It was just a matter of time.”

Tyson went on to pick up victories over Julius Francis, Lou Savarese, Brian Nielsen and Clifford Etienne, but suffered defeats to Lennox Lewis, Danny Williams and Kevin McBride.

The former boxing heavyweight champion made a return to boxing at the age of 54 when he drew with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight last November.

Last month, Tyson claimed he would fight Holyfield in a trilogy bout on May 29.

“I just want everybody to know, the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” He said:

“Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that. And he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man.

“And, listen, I’m going to be successful on May 29th.”