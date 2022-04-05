Mikel Arteta calls Arsenal’s performance against Crystal Palace ‘unacceptable’

Mikel Arteta has regretted the results of his Arsenal’s “unacceptable” performance at Crystal Palace and admitted that he did not expect anything like a 3-0 defeat that raised serious questions about his top four hopes. picks up.

Arsenal were flat all night and got what they were up to against their best hosts. They are fifth in the table in terms of goal difference behind Spurs and while they have a game in hand, they will have to tour their north London rivals next month.

“We weren’t in the race, especially in the first half,” Arteta said. “We were late on every ball, we were soft in the doubles and we didn’t earn right…