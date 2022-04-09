Mikel Arteta disappointed with 'sloppy' Arsenal after Brighton defeat on Champions League hopes

Mikel Arteta disappointed with ‘sloppy’ Arsenal after Brighton defeat on Champions League hopes

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called his side ‘sloppy’ as they lose 2-1 at home to Brighton in a blow to Champions League hopes.

The result meant that if Spurs won their game against Aston Villa, they would go three points ahead of the Gunners.

It has been a rough week for Arsenal after losing to Crystal Palace in the first week, as their season seemed to be coming together. Kieran Tierney’s long-term injury added to the misery.

Premier League

Arsenal confirm Tierney to miss rest of season ahead of knee surgery

05/04/2022 14:30

Speaking after the defeat on Saturday, Arteta said: “It’s been a tough week, especially today because we wanted a response [to the defeat at Crystal Palace],

“It came in the second half, which is too late, we have to have courage and …


Read Full News