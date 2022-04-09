Mikel Arteta disappointed with ‘sloppy’ Arsenal after Brighton defeat on Champions League hopes

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called his side ‘sloppy’ as they lose 2-1 at home to Brighton in a blow to Champions League hopes.

The result meant that if Spurs won their game against Aston Villa, they would go three points ahead of the Gunners.

It has been a rough week for Arsenal after losing to Crystal Palace in the first week, as their season seemed to be coming together. Kieran Tierney’s long-term injury added to the misery.

Premier League Arsenal confirm Tierney to miss rest of season ahead of knee surgery 05/04/2022 14:30

Speaking after the defeat on Saturday, Arteta said: “It’s been a tough week, especially today because we wanted a response [to the defeat at Crystal Palace],

“It came in the second half, which is too late, we have to have courage and …